MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,225.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $754.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1,365.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,210.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,206.12.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,524.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

