Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.53 EPS

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $1.53, Briefing.com reports. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Meritage Homes updated its FY23 guidance to $19.12-19.80 EPS.

Meritage Homes Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of MTH stock opened at $150.49 on Friday. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $152.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

MTH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5,490.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

