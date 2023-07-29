Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Francis Financial Inc.

Francis Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.5% of Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $224,520.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,312 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,062.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,723 shares of company stock worth $9,884,328. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of META traded up $13.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $325.48. 39,167,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,153,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.07. The company has a market cap of $834.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Huber Research raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.65.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

