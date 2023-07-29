Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $425.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on META. Bank of America raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. New Street Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.65.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 4.4 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $325.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $281.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.07.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,328. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

