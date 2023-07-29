MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.18

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.18 and traded as high as $3.73. MicroVision shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 2,159,331 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of MicroVision from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

MicroVision Stock Up 5.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 3.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroVision

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MVIS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MicroVision by 88.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,522,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,405,000 after buying an additional 1,657,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MicroVision during the first quarter worth about $7,079,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MicroVision during the fourth quarter worth about $3,002,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MicroVision by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,852,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,635,000 after buying an additional 501,614 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in MicroVision during the first quarter worth about $1,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module supporting AR headsets; interactive display solutions for the smart speakers market; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

Read More

