Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) PT Raised to $72.00 at Citigroup

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 91.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MBLY. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mobileye Global from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Mobileye Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.48.

Shares of Mobileye Global stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,256,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,280. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion and a PE ratio of -235.41.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.54 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.46%. Analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

