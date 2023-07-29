Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.75- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $20.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Molina Healthcare also updated its FY23 guidance to at least $20.75 EPS.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE MOH traded down $5.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $301.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.04. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $256.19 and a twelve month high of $374.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $350.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

