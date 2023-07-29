Morguard (TSE:MRC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $107.38

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$107.38 and traded as low as C$103.00. Morguard shares last traded at C$103.09, with a volume of 300 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Morguard from C$150.00 to C$140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.
Morguard Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$103.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$107.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81.
Morguard Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Morguard’s payout ratio is currently -5.56%.
About Morguard
Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management company, engages in acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. The company offers real estate management services, including acquisitions, development, dispositions, leasing, performance measurement, and asset and property management; real estate investment advisory services; and investment products across equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios to institutional clients and private investors.
