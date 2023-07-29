Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV) Shares Down 25.3%

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 25.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 1,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91.

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. Its lead immunotherapy product candidate, MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in humans and animals.

