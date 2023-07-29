MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Short Interest Update

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,100 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the June 30th total of 249,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Up 5.0 %

NYSE MYTE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.99. 48,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.47. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $15.90.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $213.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,907,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,468,000 after purchasing an additional 18,412 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after buying an additional 261,840 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,272,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 3.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 734,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 25,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

MYTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

