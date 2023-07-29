Nano Price Hits $0.72 (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00002452 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. Nano has a market cap of $95.74 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,303.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00311118 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $240.56 or 0.00820923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013574 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.65 or 0.00555044 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00063210 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000091 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00121803 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

