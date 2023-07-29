National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.42-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.075-$2.135 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.12 billion. National Vision also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.17 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,756,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,265. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. National Vision has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $43.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.36.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. National Vision had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $562.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.42 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EYE. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of National Vision from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of National Vision from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.11.

In related news, Director D Randolph Peeler bought 22,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $585,012.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,224.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs purchased 12,625 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $300,601.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,251,455.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director D Randolph Peeler purchased 22,861 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $585,012.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,224.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 5.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 7.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 4.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

