National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $525.34 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $526.46 million. National Vision also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.42-$0.60 EPS.

National Vision Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EYE traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.70. 2,756,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,265. National Vision has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $43.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.95, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.36.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $562.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.42 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of National Vision from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered National Vision from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded National Vision from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.11.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs bought 12,625 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $300,601.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,251,455.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other National Vision news, Director D Randolph Peeler acquired 22,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $585,012.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,224.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs acquired 12,625 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $300,601.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 556,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,251,455.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in National Vision by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of National Vision by 5.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

