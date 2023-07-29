Navcoin (NAV) Hits Market Cap of $4.17 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 29th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $26,497.61 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0572 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars.

