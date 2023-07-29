NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $21.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.75.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT Stock Down 1.7 %

NETSTREIT stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.76. 444,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.70, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $21.48.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETSTREIT

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 102.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 529,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after buying an additional 268,463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 7.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 36,944 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 116.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 294,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 158,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in NETSTREIT by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,684,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,066,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,565,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,620,000 after acquiring an additional 30,986 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.