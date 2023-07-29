NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Stock Price Down 1.4%

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 2,139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 20,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 9.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26.
NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.05. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 116.02% and a negative net margin of 94.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.
