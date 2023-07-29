NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Trading Down 1.4%

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) was down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 2,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 20,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.
NeuroPace Stock Down 1.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 8.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26.
NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.05. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 116.02% and a negative net margin of 94.61%. The business had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.
About NeuroPace
NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.
