NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Trading Down 1.4%

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) was down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 2,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 20,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

NeuroPace Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 8.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.05. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 116.02% and a negative net margin of 94.61%. The business had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NeuroPace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NeuroPace by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,418,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeuroPace by 58.6% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 485,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 179,397 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NeuroPace by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,369,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NeuroPace by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,188,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 64,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeuroPace by 19.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 83,877 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

