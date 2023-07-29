NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) Shares Down 3.4%

NewRiver REIT plc (OTCMKTS:NRWRF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 1,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 4,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

NewRiver REIT Trading Down 3.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84.

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NewRiver REIT plc ('NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing resilient retail assets throughout the UK. Our £0.6 billion UK wide portfolio covers 8 million sq ft and comprises 28 community shopping centres and 15 conveniently located retail parks occupied by tenants predominately focused on essential goods and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.