News (NASDAQ:NWS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.60

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.60 and traded as high as $19.85. News shares last traded at $19.54, with a volume of 784,165 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of News by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 15,882 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of News by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of News by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

