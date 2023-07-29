News (NASDAQ:NWS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.60

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.60 and traded as high as $19.85. News shares last traded at $19.54, with a volume of 784,165 shares changing hands.
News Trading Up 0.6 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26.
News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.64%.
Institutional Trading of News
About News
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than News
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.