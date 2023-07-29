NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Short Interest Update

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,700 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the June 30th total of 355,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexImmune

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in NexImmune by 496.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 149,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 124,110 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NexImmune in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in NexImmune in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in NexImmune by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 103,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares in the last quarter. 31.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexImmune Stock Up 3.3 %

NEXI traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.30. 80,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,924. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.19. NexImmune has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.59.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune ( NASDAQ:NEXI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. On average, research analysts anticipate that NexImmune will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

