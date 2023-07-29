Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (OTC:NXHSF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc develops and produces water electrolyzers to work with intermittent renewable energy. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

