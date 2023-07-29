NFT Market Capitalization Hits $674,884.38 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. During the last week, NFT has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $674,884.38 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00021223 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017406 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014342 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,355.29 or 1.00034853 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

