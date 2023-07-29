NFT Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 29th. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a market capitalization of $674,884.38 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00021552 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00016680 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00014065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,349.38 or 1.00047574 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000085 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

