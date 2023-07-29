Ninepoint Partners LP Has $606,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in McKesson by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $33,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE MCK traded down $2.62 on Friday, hitting $402.89. 806,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,336. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $326.19 and a 1-year high of $429.75. The company has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $405.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.46.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $510,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $510,573.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,719. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

