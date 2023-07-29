NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.35

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.35 and traded as low as $5.70. NL Industries shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 14,799 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NL Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered NL Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

NL Industries Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $282.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.32.

NL Industries Dividend Announcement

NL Industries ( NYSE:NL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $41.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NL Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

