Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $11.27. Approximately 48,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 111,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

Nordea Bank Abp Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $11.21.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 15.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

