Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,194 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.08.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.6 %

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,085. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.49. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $264.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

