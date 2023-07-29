North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $25.34 and last traded at $24.79, with a volume of 77426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on North American Construction Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62. The firm has a market cap of $649.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.89 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.