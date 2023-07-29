Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Short Interest Update

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 107.5% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Northern Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.00. 40,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,848. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $25.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $21.52.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.2938 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

