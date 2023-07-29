NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 651 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.82.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.34. 2,558,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,884. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.74. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $113.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

