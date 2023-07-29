NorthRock Partners LLC Cuts Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,479,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $769,136,000 after buying an additional 69,852 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $717,762,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,369,000 after buying an additional 67,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $459,517,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,490.14.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total transaction of $1,197,336.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total transaction of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,871.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $4,731,561. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MTD traded down $15.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,308.51. The stock had a trading volume of 305,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,318.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1,434.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.85 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

