NorthRock Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,313,690,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA OEF traded up $2.43 on Friday, hitting $213.73. 126,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,674. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $157.57 and a 52-week high of $214.79.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

