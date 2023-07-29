NorthRock Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,353 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 932,128 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 127,708 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 521,995 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $86.83. 3,105,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,923,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $87.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.87 and its 200-day moving average is $79.63. The company has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

