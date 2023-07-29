NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 232 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at $6,682,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.33.

Insider Activity at Linde

Linde Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde stock traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $388.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $370.80 and a 200-day moving average of $355.09. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $391.61. The stock has a market cap of $190.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

