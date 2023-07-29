NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 694 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,931 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 3,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.96.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.99. 1,767,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,902,275. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $137.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

