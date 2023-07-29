NorthRock Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $511.31.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE:NOC traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $449.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,182. The company has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $450.29 and a 200-day moving average of $455.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $429.10 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

