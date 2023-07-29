NorthRock Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 27.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 11.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 249.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 28,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at $710,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,613 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marriott International Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAR. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

Shares of MAR traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,503,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,436. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.52. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $135.90 and a one year high of $199.98. The company has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.33%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

