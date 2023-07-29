Northway Financial, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.35 (OTCMKTS:NWYF)

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 14th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th.

Northway Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Northway Financial stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.56. Northway Financial has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $29.05.

About Northway Financial

Northway Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northway Bank, a commercial bank that engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and municipal deposit accounts; certificates of deposit (CD); and debit and credit cards.

