Northway Financial, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.35 (OTCMKTS:NWYF)

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 14th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th.
Northway Financial Stock Down 1.4 %
Northway Financial stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.56. Northway Financial has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $29.05.
About Northway Financial
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Northway Financial
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Northway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.