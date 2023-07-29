NOV (NYSE:NOV) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

NOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.73.

NOV Stock Performance

NYSE:NOV opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NOV has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $24.83.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. NOV had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NOV by 16.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 108,845 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of NOV by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,430 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NOV by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of NOV by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 7.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

