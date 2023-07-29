NULS (NULS) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

NULS (NULS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 29th. One NULS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000698 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a market capitalization of $20.49 million and $460,694.58 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NULS has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NULS Coin Profile

NULS launched on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 124,154,929 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

