Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.76

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.76 and traded as low as $6.45. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 443,149 shares changing hands.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
