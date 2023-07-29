Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.76

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.76 and traded as low as $6.45. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 443,149 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,345,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 5.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 66,002 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 774,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 460,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 23,561 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

