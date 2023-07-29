NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) Trading 2% Higher

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) traded up 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.34 and last traded at $8.34. 2,907 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 34,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on NuZee in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.14.

Institutional Trading of NuZee

NuZee ( NASDAQ:NUZE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter. NuZee had a negative net margin of 301.37% and a negative return on equity of 117.41%. The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NuZee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of NuZee at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NuZee

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders and Twin Peaks brands. NuZee, Inc was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

