nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.85-2.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of +13-15% yr/yr to $3.29-3.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.31 billion. nVent Electric also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.72-0.74 EPS.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NVT traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.21. 2,297,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,004. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.80. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $55.61. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

NVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Greg Scheu acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.23 per share, with a total value of $203,181.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,474.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,474. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $65,666,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,885,000 after acquiring an additional 454,668 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,295,000 after acquiring an additional 453,283 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,411,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after acquiring an additional 409,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,054,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,570,000 after acquiring an additional 324,707 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.