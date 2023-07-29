nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.05 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. nVent Electric updated its Q3 guidance to $0.72-0.74 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.85-2.91 EPS.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NYSE:NVT traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.21. 2,297,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,004. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.34. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average of $44.76.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 10,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $461,288.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,988. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,649 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,474. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.