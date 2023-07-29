NYM (NYM) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week

NYM (NYM) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. During the last week, NYM has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NYM token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NYM has a market cap of $65.28 million and $551,381.27 worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NYM Profile

NYM’s genesis date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 475,495,924.707329 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.20050826 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $678,611.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars.

