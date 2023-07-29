Oasis Network Price Reaches $0.0503 (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0503 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $287.72 million and $4.44 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,874.39 or 0.06396517 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00045128 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00021174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00030883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014830 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05016115 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $6,747,531.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.