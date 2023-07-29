Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OTLY. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oatly Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.47.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Oatly Group Price Performance

Shares of OTLY opened at $1.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $971.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.11. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 51.37% and a negative return on equity of 48.61%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 105,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 31,423 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,356,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 717,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.