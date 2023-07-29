Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,017.00

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,017 ($13.04) and last traded at GBX 991.73 ($12.72), with a volume of 2164453 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 960.40 ($12.31).

Several research firms have commented on OCDO. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 740 ($9.49) to GBX 640 ($8.21) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 10th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 550 ($7.05) target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 450 ($5.77) to GBX 400 ($5.13) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 642.20 ($8.23).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 533.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 550.21. The stock has a market cap of £8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1,627.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.49, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

