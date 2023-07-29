Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,017.00

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2023

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDOGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,017 ($13.04) and last traded at GBX 991.73 ($12.72), with a volume of 2164453 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 960.40 ($12.31).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on OCDO. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 740 ($9.49) to GBX 640 ($8.21) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 10th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 550 ($7.05) target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 450 ($5.77) to GBX 400 ($5.13) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 642.20 ($8.23).

Ocado Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 533.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 550.21. The stock has a market cap of £8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1,627.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.49, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Ocado Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.