Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.28

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.28 and traded as high as $3.70. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 92,514 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 284,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 7,435 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the first quarter worth about $1,668,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter. 34.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

