Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.28

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.28 and traded as high as $3.70. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 92,514 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.
