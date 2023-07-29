Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

OLN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.42.

Shares of OLN opened at $57.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. Olin has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.12.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. Olin had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olin will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 10.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 8.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.8% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

